Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.91

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.91 and traded as low as C$42.95. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$44.30, with a volume of 12,571,218 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.08.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

About Suncor Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

