Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.91

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.91 and traded as low as C$42.95. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$44.30, with a volume of 12,571,218 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.08.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Read More
