Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 125.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.19.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOVA opened at $15.51 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

