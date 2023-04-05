Sweat Economy Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.25 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $39.25 million and $1.69 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,424,784,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,187,244,564 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

