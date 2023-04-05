Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Down 8%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 719,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,748,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SG shares. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 10.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

