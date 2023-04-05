Synairgen (LON:SNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.01

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 894740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Synairgen Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.17. The company has a market capitalization of £18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

