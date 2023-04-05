Synthetix (SNX) Price Hits $2.69 on Major Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $694.18 million and $44.36 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00009588 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 316,672,351 coins and its circulating supply is 257,982,609 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

