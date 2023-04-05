SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Down 3.8%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31). Approximately 16,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 32,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

SysGroup Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The company has a market capitalization of £12.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

