Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TERRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

