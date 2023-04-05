TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $207.26 million and $6.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00063607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,929,660 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,483,227 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

