TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,524 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFSL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 462.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 97,263 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 96,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after buying an additional 87,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 59,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 67,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

TFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.