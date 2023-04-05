The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Trading 2.9% Higher

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $264.95 and last traded at $264.00. 1,204,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,779,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.38.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.