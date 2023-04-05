The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.17). 107,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.21).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175. The firm has a market capitalization of £701.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.13.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
