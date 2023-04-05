The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $41.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60.

Insider Activity

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.