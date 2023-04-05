The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $322.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.40. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.13.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.