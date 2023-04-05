The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,806. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

