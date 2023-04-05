The Mission Group plc (TMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from The Mission Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Mission Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 50.89 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £46.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 40.80 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 71 ($0.88). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.03.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

