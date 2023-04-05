The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $971.01 million and approximately $150.98 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

