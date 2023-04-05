The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Reduced by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,060 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $50,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

