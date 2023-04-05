Thomas Bull Sells 605 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $14.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.09. 1,504,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,529. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $438.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.76.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

