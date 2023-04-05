Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $6,095.31 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01213621 USD and is up 31.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $22,966.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

