TLW Wealth Management LLC Sells 911 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TLW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 5.6% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

