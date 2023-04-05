Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 10%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) shares fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 5,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Tofutti Brands Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

About Tofutti Brands

(Get Rating)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.