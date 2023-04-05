Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 374 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $256.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.38. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.