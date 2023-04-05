Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity

Chewy Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 328.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.