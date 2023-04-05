Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $90.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

