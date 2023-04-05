Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 410 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $503.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.84. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

