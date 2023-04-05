Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 460 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Sysco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

SYY opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.