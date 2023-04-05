Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Focused Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 259,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5,989.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.