Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 50,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,118,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 16,269 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $46,854.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 35,345 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $101,793.60.

On Monday, March 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $142,056.39.

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $751,790.20.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of HGBL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 53,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $104.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

