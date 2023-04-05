Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.21. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 180,294 shares trading hands.

Trevali Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

