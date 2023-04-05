Tribe (TRIBE) Market Capitalization Reaches $132.98 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Tribe has a market cap of $132.98 million and $744,946.51 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

