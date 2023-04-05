TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Trading Down 2.4%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.56. 4,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 73,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TuanChe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of TuanChe worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

