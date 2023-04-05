Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 5.4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.26. Approximately 370,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,232,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 76.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $4,656,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 480.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

