U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. 606,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747,429. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.