UBS Group AG Sells 31,973 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,491,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 878,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HERO traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,614. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

