Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,406 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. 585,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,145. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

