Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,228 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $66,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

UNP opened at $195.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

