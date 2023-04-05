Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Universal Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $558.39 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -86.49%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

