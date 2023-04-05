US Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

