Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,837. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

