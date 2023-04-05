Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Cut by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,821 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 64,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 63,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

