Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

