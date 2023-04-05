Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

