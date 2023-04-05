Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

