Velas 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.85 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $54.13 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00063375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,434,179,980 coins and its circulating supply is 2,434,179,977 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.