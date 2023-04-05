Verge Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $40.66 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,094.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00328769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00563333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00451314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,601,163 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.