VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Cut by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 5.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $22,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. 2,954,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,613. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.