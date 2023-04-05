Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $519.36

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.36 ($6.45) and traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.52). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 494.50 ($6.14), with a volume of 45,287 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.93) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

