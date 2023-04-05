Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 2,895,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,861,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 11.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,874,000 after acquiring an additional 558,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after buying an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,271,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after buying an additional 1,340,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,294,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 344,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

