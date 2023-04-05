Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Watsco worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 73.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,046. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.46. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

